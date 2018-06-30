Bhopal: LoP tears into ‘corruption-riddled’ BJP government

Bhopal: The three-day “parallel” Assembly session of Congress MLAs in Vidhan Sabha complex came to a conclusion on Friday with the Leader of Opposition attacking BJP ruled state government, taking up issues mentioned in its 49-point no–confidence motion tabled against it.

Raising the corruption issue and series of alleged scams committed during the BJP rule, the LoP levelled many allegations against chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his ministerial colleagues. The last session of the 14th Assembly began here on Monday and was scheduled to continue till June 29, however it was adjourned sine dine on Tuesday. Thereafter, the opposition members had decided to hold the “parallel session” on the premises.

State government did not even spare the land allocation scheme meant for unemployed youths, under the MSME programme, and in that too corruption was done, alleged Singh The government had planned to allocate industrial plots to budding entrepreneurs of micro small, medium enterprises. The process was started from January 6 and the allocation was scheduled to take place between January 11 and 17.

But interestingly, in Ujjain the allocation process was completed on January 10 and the plots were allocated, this shows that the huge irregularity was committed in allotment of plots, he alleged. He alleged that ‘Land Scam’ to the tune of Rs 160 crore has been taken place in the state and it extends from Bhopal to Rewa. We will take up Rewa land scam to court and file a case, he said.

Citing records, the Congress leader said that as per the water resource data 25 lakh hectors of state land is irrigated, but CM made false claim not once but many times stating that that state has 40 lakh hectors irrigated land. He went on to allege that Krishi Karman award was received by the CM on false records. Notice of the income tax department has busted the scam in Bhavantar scheme, claimed Singh.

“In Hosangabad, the IT department had served notice on 42 traders who had purchased wheat, after that the managing director of Mandi board wrote letter to the district collectors to check the sale and purchase accounts but on the instructions of one of the minister the inquiry was pushed into cold box,” alleged LoP.

MLA Sunderlal Tiwari took up the Vyapam scam calling it one of the biggest crimes committed in the world. In the case till date more than 6000 accused have been arrested and still counting is on, he said adding that in the case not even single rupee was seized by CBI or STF. How it is possible that people had paid crores of rupees but the investigating agencies failed to seize even a single penny, he questioned.