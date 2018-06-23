Bhopal: LoP-Mother dispute gives BJP ammo to flay Congress

Bhopal: Family dispute between the Leader of Opposition in Assembly and his other has given BJP fresh political ammunition to attack Congress. The ruling Congress is not letting go the opportunity and is using the dispute of Ajay Singh with her mother as a tool to fulfil its political interest. In separate press conferences, two ministers of the state levelled allegations against the LoP here on Friday.

Had Singh not being the son of former chief minister late Arjun Singh he would not have won even panchayat election, said Ayush MoS Jalam Singh while talking to media persons here. Raising the issue between Singh and his mother, the minister said that mother is worshiped in our country but the Congress leader by his conduct has brought disrepute to the Indian culture.

“Mother can never go against her child, on the contrary it is children who hurt their mother by their conduct and behaviour and so she has to take action to correct them, said the BJP minister. Alleging that Singh did not allow his mother to enter the house, the minister said that he was emotionally and mentally harassing his mother as well as his sister. “Ajay Singh has the habit of levelling allegations against others but he but he never looked within self of the wrongdoings he has been practising, said the minister.

Criticised the Congress leader, PWD minister Rampal Singh said that it is very sorry state that the leader of Opposition is not letting his mother in his house. He also raised the legal point against the leader, “After the death of man, his wife is considered as legal owner of his property but the manner the property was transferred in Singh’s name is erroneous,” said the minister. “Saroj Kumari, the wife of late chief minister Arjun Singh, is one of the most respected persons of the state, and the situation in which she is today pains us all, he added.