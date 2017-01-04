Bhopal: Long wait at banks kill joy of salary

BHOPAL : The salaried persons and pensioners faced a tough time, wasting the whole day for withdrawal of their salaries and pension in banks even after more than 50 days of deionisation.

They are distributed tokens immediately after they visit banks at 11am or 12pm, and told to wait.

Much to their chagrin, after a long wait when they enquire they are told to come after lunchtime (2.30pm) and when they approach cash counters they are told to wait half-an hour. In this way, they have to waste several hours if they want to withdraw salaries or pension.

In State Bank of India (SBI), TT Nagar branch on Tuesday, tokens were distributed to customers till 12pm and they had to wait till 3pm. They kept waiting for their turn.

I am waiting for my turn after getting the token. I had come for salaries withdrawal. But they have gone for lunch. I am waiting for at least three hours. It is wastage of my entire day just for withdrawal of my salary.”

Anurag Dwivedi

I was given a token at 12.00 noon but still I was not been given cash even at 2:30pm as the cashier had gone for lunch. I am running 75 and at this stage, if bank behaves like this, it is highly pathetic.”

PP Mishra

I was told to come after two hours at 12:30PM with token but when I again came, I have been told to wait for at least half-an -hours. It is highly deplorable.”

Kamal Singh Yadav

It is very a sorry condition that even after 50 days of demonetisation, there is no improvement in banks. Customers are immediately distributed tokens on their arrival in the bank and they have to wait for hours for cash withdrawal.”

Bhanuja Dwivedi