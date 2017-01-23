Bhopal: Long awaited construction of over bridge begins

Alot: Construction work of over bridge demanded by public since a long time, has been started providing sigh of relief to commuters braving the chaotic traffic at railway gates of Jaora Marg.

Railway has started construction of the over bridge at railway gate no. 20, which comes on the way to Alot-Tal road. Construction of under bridge at Tal road has also been started, informed railway sources.

According to sources, the under bridge construction shall be completed within nine months after which the state government will complete the work of over bridge.

Residents expressed gratitude to central minister Thavarchand Gehlot for his efforts in helping the project approved by the government.