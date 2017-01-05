Bhopal: Lokrang to be themed on bamboo, venue moved to BHEL

BHOPAL: Bhopalites are keenly awaiting the five-day grand festival ‘Lokrang’, to be organised at BHEL Dussehra Maidan this year from the Republic Day. To mark the Republic Day, the fest is being organised by the directorate of culture.

Earlier, it was organised at Ravindra Bhawan. The venue has been shifted owing to construction work in progress on the Bhavan premises.

Talking to The Free Press Journal, Vandna Pandey, director of Tribal Museum said,

“We have been organising the fest for the past 20 years. This year, the fest would be themed on bamboo. The main open stage would also be made of bamboo and for this we have consulted some artistes from the north-east. They will guide us in constructing the stage.”

Detailing the main attractions of the fest, Pandey said, “The major attraction will be dance drama ‘Satrupa’, based on a Gond tribal tale ‘Basin-Kanya’. The drama would tell the tale the origin of rituals associated with bamboo. Directed by Vyomesh Shukla, the dance drama would be narrated by eminent theatre and film actor Himani Shivpuri’.

“Based on folk, tribal and classical dance, a programme ‘Samvet’ would be showcased. Tribal and folk dances from across the country, including MP, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Odisha, Kerala, Mizoram and Maharashtra would be held under ‘Dharohar’. Dance performances of western artists would be showcased under ‘Deshantar’. Based on bamboo, a musical performance ‘Bamboo Symphony’ will be performed by Kerala’s artists,” Pandey added.

She further elaborated, “Sufi and devotional songs would be presented on January 30 to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Besides, ‘Mandap’, an exhibition, based on ornamentation and ritual artefact of bamboo, Shilp Mela, Ullas, Lokvarta and food festival would also be the major attraction of the fest. As many as 400 artisans from across the country would display their handloom and handicraft materials under ‘Shilp Mela’, adding that under “Ullas”, as many as 10 movies will be screened and Malkhamb and puppet shows would be held especially for children. And for this, we have invited school students of the city”.