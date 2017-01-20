Bhopal: Liquor shops to be auctioned individually if 70% do not go for renewal

BHOPAL: The allotment of liquor shops in a district will be done shop-wise through lottery if at least 70 per cent liquor outlets in the district do not go for renewal of license. A provision in this regard has been made in the new Excise Policy of the state. This provision has been made by the excise department to increase its revenue following shutting down of 58 liquor shops.

This is the first time the Excise Department is going for this system. The government stands to lose around Rs 300 crore due to shutting down of liquor shops located on either side of Narmada River up to five km distance. The shifting of the shops located on highways will also hit revenue. It has been decided that new liquor shops will not be opened this year too. All this may squeeze revenue flow.

There is still uncertainty about shifting of liquor shops on highways. It is not clear that out of 1427 liquor shops, how many would be shifted and how many of them would be shut down.

The excise department has also launched e-tendering to ensure that the process is conducted without any hassles. The provision of converting country liquor shops into IMFL ones and vice versa has also been made.