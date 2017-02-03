Bhopal: Liquor shop source of crime, loss of business, nuisance

BHOPAL: Addiction among college students is increasing fast and parents send the limited money for their studies so they commit crimes like chain snatching to meet the requirement. So Liquor shop located in 5-Number market should be shifted immediately. This was the view of the local traders of the complex.

Unanimously traders have raised the demand for shifting the liquor shop as business of other traders is hit. Women and girls try to avoid passing through road or lanes on which, there is a liquor shop. As per the traders, it is big loss of business.

As licenses of liquor shop are renewed every new financial year, so the traders have demanded not to renew the licenses. Even they have a plan to launch agitation against liquor shop as it not only spoils business but also society so they are taking support from other local residents to give the shape of mass protest.

Mansha Chhabra said, “Liquor shop has become centre of nuisance. The drunkards create awkward situation for the market visitors specially women and girls. So such shop should be immediately shifted to other place. Local residents should also join the protest on this issue.”

Mohammed Anish said, “Allocation of place for the liquor shop is not good for complex where other shops are located. It is awkward situation for the others when drunkards create nuisance. It leaves bad impression on the children who are distracting from their studies due to addiction.”

Ajit Jain said, “Liquor shop should be shifted as it is not good for other traders. Overall business is ruined. It is profit for the liquor mafia but it is totally. But other things like families, children and their studies are getting affected.”

Vinit Verma said, “Our business gets damaged due to opening of the liquor. Earlier, also we raised the issue of shifting the liquor shop. Youths have become addict and to manage the money, the college students commit other crime like chain snatching etc as parents sent limited money for their studies so they need money for such addiction.”