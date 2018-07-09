Bhopal: Liquor ban only after discussions with tribal communities, says Kamal Nath

Bhopal: The BJP government had made it clear that it will not ban liquor in MP on several occasions and Congressmen were putting pressure on the government to put ban liquor in the state. However Congress state president Kamal Nath while talking to media, in the state capital here on Sunday said, “To put a complete ban on liquor, first we have to discuss with the tribal people in the state.”

He added that “We cannot hurt the sentiments of any section of society, on the liquor ban issue; we have to take a decision with mutual interaction on the issue.” Recently the finance and excise minister Jayant Malliya had stated that complete liquor ban is not possible in MP and that mafia has surfaced in the in the states where the ban has been imposed.

While talking to the office bearers of the unorganised labour wing of the party, he asked that them to join 10 labours to the party, “If the membership takes the pace, the party will going to uproot the BJP from the state”. The national president of the wing Arvind Singh informed that they have planned to provide membership to 6,000 labours in every district. Nath also conducted various other meetings during the day.

Govt is treating SC’s in inhuman manner: Choudhary

State working president Surendra Choudhary conducted a meeting to put the demands of schedule castes into the party manifesto. In the meeting the coordinator of the manifesto committee Meenakshi Natrajan was also present. Choudhary said that malnutrition is a major problem in MP, and the state government is treating the people of SC community in inhuman manner.

BJP party members should apologise for their government failure: Nath

Nath alleged that BJP government have brought shame to the state, “Every day minor girls and women are raped in the state, BJP party members should apologise for their government failure.” He also added that the party manifesto will be released soon and it will cover the aspirations and hope of the entire state.