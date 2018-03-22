Bhopal: Light make-up is the new bridal trend

Bhopal: The handmade kundan jewellery and lehenga with gotta- patti and zardosi work, which film actress Deepika Padukone wore in movie Padmaavat are in demand.

The handmade lehenga weighs up to 10 kilograms and its cost ranges from Rs 15,000 to Rs 80,000. The price of Kundan-made jewellery starts from Rs 5,000 to Rs 30,000. The choker jewellery, which film actress Anushka Sharma wore for her wedding, has also become a trend.

“Bridal make-up of Padmaavat’s Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma are in demand. Earlier, we used to do heavy and shiny make but now nude and light make-up have become a trend,” celebrity make-up artist Rachna Shewani told Free Press. She said beauticians do make-up that matches natural tone of skin. “We use contouring and highlighter to sharpen the features. We don’t use concealers,” she added.

Shewani has done make-up for artists like Megha Thakur and actors of TV serials like ‘Aapke Aa Jane Se’, which was shot in Bhopal. She further said, “In this nude make-up, we use one layer of contouring, blusher, bronzer and highlighter. Soft, smoky and glitter colour eye shadow are used for bridal make-up. Light and skin colours lipsticks like nude pink are in demand.”

About the hair style, she said, “Earlier, there was trend of heavy juda and bun for bride but now the trend has gone. Now, we use simple juda and light bun and decorate with flowers. Bridal make-up takes three hours because we have to match it with nail paint, jewellery and dress of bride.”

Owner of Pinky’s Stylish Studio, New Market, Jasleen Sachdeva, too admitted that handmade heavy jewellery and lehenga with gotta- patti and zardosi work, which Deepika Padukone wore in movie Padmaavat are much in demand.

“The cost of bridal lehengas ranges from Rs 15,000 to 80,000 and the price of jewellery starts from Rs 5,000 to Rs 30,000. Most people prefer to take lehengas and jewelleries on rent, which cost Rs 2,000 to Rs 15,000 for 24 hours,” Sachdeva said.