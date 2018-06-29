Bhopal: LGBTQ’s Pride Parade from July 1 to 15

Bhopal: Seeking equal rights and freedom, ‘LGBTQ – Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer – community will hold Pride Parade 2018’ from July 1 to 15. The Bhopal Pride committee is crowd funding to raise money through social media including WhatsApp and Facebook for maximum engagement and integrity.

The 15-days event will began with Film Screening & discussion (sic), followed by Open mic & storytelling (sic) on July 8, street play on July 13 and Men in makeup & Pride March (sic) on July 15.

One of the member of the Bhopal pride community told Free Press, “Like last year, we are organising the pride parade again to get the community together, protest and demand for our rights. This year too, we believe that people would realise and educate themselves that homosexuality is absolutely normal and the LGBT community deserves equal rights and acceptance from all of us. The transgender community needs respect and inclusion from all of us.”

“Many of the LGBTQ members across country will take part in the parade like last year. And for this committee is crowd funding to raise money for maximum engagement and integrity,” the member said. The Bhopal Pride March was held in May 17 last year to celebrate lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBTQ) culture in Bhopal as well as in India.

It was central India’s first pride parade and organised by sexual and gender minorities and their supporters in Bhopal. Approximately four hundred LGBTQ community members and allies from across India participated, with marchers demanding that the Madhya Pradesh government set up a transgender/sexual minorities welfare board in Bhopal.