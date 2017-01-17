Bhopal: Less journos in public hearings

SHIVPURI: Collector in-charge Neha Marivaya had meeting with journalists on Monday to restrict unnecessary crowd of media in public hearing, actually district administration have to face the troubles during public hearing which is to be held on Tuesday, many journalists do interferes in the case and does unnecessary photography, therefore during press conference on Monday in charge collector said that few journalist will go inside for some time and then they would do coverage at outside so that the decorum will not be affected because of them.