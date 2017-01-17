SHIVPURI: Collector in-charge Neha Marivaya had meeting with journalists on Monday to restrict unnecessary crowd of media in public hearing, actually district administration have to face the troubles during public hearing which is to be held on Tuesday, many journalists do interferes in the case and does unnecessary photography, therefore during press conference on Monday in charge collector said that few journalist will go inside for some time and then they would do coverage at outside so that the decorum will not be affected because of them.
Bhopal: Less journos in public hearings
Tagged with: Collector in charge Neha Marivaya media in public meeting with journalists Public hearing restrict unnecessary
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
Deter defiance of Apex Court on Jallikattu
It is unfortunate that the bull-taming sport of Jallikattu is being played in Tamil Nadu despite the recent ban by…
Pakistan n-missiles are no laughing matter
The rising range and variety of Pakistan’s missile capability is a matter of deep concern not only to India but…
What to expect from Union Budget 2017-18
THE budget will be presented against the backdrop of a moderation of CPI inflation rate (3.41 per cent in December…
Third year the real test for Narendra Modi
The last two and half years have seen a marked reluctance on prime minister Modi’s part to drive home this…
Industrial data belie claims of slowdown
In what is being seen as a negation of what economic theoreticians have been predicting, India’s industrial production rose by…