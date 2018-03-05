Bhopal: Leopard rescued from a well

BHOPAL: A four years old leopard was rescued from a well at village Semara, Bandhavgarh National Park, in Umaria district on Sunday.

SDO (Forest) Rahul Mishra said on intervening night of Saturday-Sunday a leopard had fallen into a well which had no boundary. When we came to know about it, our team was rushed to rescue it.

Our team is working round the clock in view of tiger estimation mission, our men immediately swung into action for the rescue, said the officer adding that since there was very little water in the well the so a ladder was dropped into the well to rescue the animal.