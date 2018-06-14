Bhopal: Leftover portion of building which caved-in concerns traders
Bhopal: The leftover portion of the dilapidated building which caved-in last week is abandoned and poses risk for other businessmen in the Lakherapura, Wall City. The building is completely abandoned after the two families which were living there vacated it.
However, neither the civic body nor the district administration looks interested in razing down the reaming portion of the building. Local traders are concerned about their own safety and that of the people who frequent the area. A trader said that may be the civic body is not intervening in the matter as a case of family dispute over the building is pending in the court.
A trader Mohammed Saeed said, “BMC administration should immediately raze down this building as it is dangerous for the residents, traders and families living in the vicinity. District administration should also intervene.” Another trader Sanjay Nema said, “It is festival time and there is already heavy rush. So it is risky for the visitors as well traders. We even approached BMC administration and local corporator but no one has responded so far.”