Bhopal: Last day for CBI to submit CFSL report on pen drive, excel sheet in court

Bhopal: Today is the last day for the CBI to submit CFSL Hyderabad report on pen drive and excel sheet to the CBI court. While Whistleblowers claim that the CBI has to submit closure report in the court, CBI officials claim that only one report related to PMT 2013 is to be submitted.

petitioner Prashant Pandey said that he had filed a case in the Supreme Court seeking instructions to the CBI court to file closure report in all cases related to Vyapam cases, including CFSL Hyderabad report on pen drive and excel sheet. “And the court fixed October 31 deadline for the report,” claimed Pandey. He also alleged that the CBI was yet to record his statement.

Meanwhile, CBI sources claimed that they had only PMT 2013 report to submit. Around 733 candidates have been accused of irregularities in it.

On July 27, 2017, the Supreme Court had said, “In so far as prayer (s) is concerned, the order of this Court dated 29.08.2016 would indicate that the CBI had sent the disputed excel files (Hard Disk and Pen Drive) for analysis to the CFSL, Hyderabad. The report there of has been received and is in the custody of the CBI. The same has been offered for perusal by the court.

We are not inclined to examine the said report and comment on veracity thereof. All that we

would be concerned is that the submission of the said report by the CFSL takes care of prayer (c) and also prayers made. The said report of the CFSL be submitted to the competent CBI court for being dealt with in accordance with law.”

A perusal of the aforesaid paragraphs leaves no room for any doubt that the CFSL report was to be submitted to the competent CBI court.

In view of the statement made to this court by Solicitor General of India Ranjit Kumar, we find no justification in retaining the instant matter any further. We, therefore, dispose of the instant matter with a clarification, that the competent CBI court shall take its independent decision on the afore-stated CFSL report, in consonance with law.

We also consider it appropriate to direct, that the final report as indicated above shall be submitted to the CBI Court concerned, on or before October 31, 2017.