Bhopal: ‘Land records being manipulated by software company’

Bhopal: The incompetent software company, which is doing the digitisation of land records, is creating problems for the collectors and also manipulating the land records, alleged Vinayak Parihar of Vichar Padhya Pradesh while talking to media, here on Monday.

Earlier National Informatics Centre was given the contract for digitising land records, but the state government has given the contract to Digital India on public private partnership, Parihar said.

The farmers of the state are facing various problems and are committing suicide and one of the important reasons is the land records and its complications. “Earlier Rs 10 was charged for a copy of the Khasra from farmers but now the farmers are getting the copy for Rs 180,” he alleged.

The district collectors are hassled due to digital land records, the company have manipulated the land records and these irregularities have been traced by the collectors, Parihar claimed. Another member Akchay Hunka alleged that Vyapam scam was done through computer data manipulations and now the land scam which will be surface soon.

He also alleged that state government has given contract to such a company, which was just four-day old and does not have an office and staff in Madhya Pradesh. “On May 9, the company has set afire and had tried to destroy the hard disk and server of the land records,” he alleged.

The members have demanded a high-level inquiry into the hard disk issue and match the digital records with old register records. They also demanded strict action against the culprit of irregularities. They will file a complaint with Economic Offence Wing against the contract and hard disk burning incident. In three districts – Gwalior, Morena and Narsinghpur – irregularity have been exposed.

Morena collector raises issue

On June 12, Morena collector has written a letter to the commissioner, land records, stating that the company is misusing the login id and password of GIS portal.

In village Billgaon-Choudhary, tehsil Jora, the government land of Khsara 2640 had been turned into a private land. One similar case is also reported from village Khera-Mevda.

The collector has said, “Till the security is not ensured, it’s not possible to work on GIS portal.”