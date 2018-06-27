Bhopal: Lakhs of BPL families, registered labourer to benefit from power scheme

Bhopal: Four lakh BPL families living in eight districts and registered labourers will get the benefit of ‘Saral Bijli Bill’ and ‘Chief Minister’s Electricity Bill Surcharge Waiver Scheme -2018. This was informed by Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited (MPMKVVCL) Chief General Manger (Finance) of Swati Singh while speaking with media persons here on Tuesday.

Singh said that under the schemes BPL and registered labour would be benefitted and camps would be organised across 340 distribution centres of the company. She said that pre-registration camp are being organised to help the beneficiaries in documentation and verification. All the camps will be held till July 10, which has been set as a timeline to reach out to the maximum number of beneficiaries.

The discom target of is to achieve hundred per cent coverage of the two schemes by July 10, said chief general manager, Bhopal region AK Khatri. Stating that camps are being organised by the power distribution company, Khatri said that 7000 camps will be organised in 16 districts of the state. The discom staff will be given detail information of the schemes to the beneficiaries.

Camps are being organised by the East, Central and Western region electricity distribution companies in their respective areas. All the camps will be held till July 10. Information about both the schemes are being given to the consumers in the pre-registration camps being organised before the registration camps to be held in July. Applications are also being taken at the camp from the beneficiaries of both the schemes.