Bhopal: Lady Tehsildar posts ‘All media men are enemy’ on social media

BHOPAL: Lady Tehsildar Amita Singh posted at Narsingarh, Rajgarh district, has posted a comment on social media calling all media person as her enemies after news which was published in a section of media that she slapped a girl of Baradari for going to defecate in open.

However, Tehsildar Singh removed her post later but the issue became the talk of town in state capital. Action may be taken against her.

After news was published in media, Collector Tarun Pithode constituted a committee for investigation. Tehsildar irked after this on media.

She wrote, in her post, “Taking action against counteract of PM Narendra Modi Swachata Abhiyan at 5:00AM in biting cold is a crime. Few journalists, who are real blackmailers, blew the issue out of proportion as if I have committed a murder. I remain in field when people do not even get up from their bed in morning. From today, all journalists will be in the category of enemy. Hate all of you so called reporters and fourth pillar.” Previously too, Singh posted her comments in support of Modi and against Congress ideology after which she was transferred from Ratlam.