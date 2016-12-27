Bhopal: Lack of proper budget and delay have shackled Hamidia Hospital

BHOPAL: Hamidia Hospital has been under the scanner since last four days but little has changed there. The visit of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has changed the offices of the hospital but there is hardly any change in the facilities and conditions of the hospital. The question that crops up every now and then to all, is how the conditions in government hospital can be changed. Hamidia Hospital which is considered as the premier hospital with best doctors at service for patients actually delivers very less in terms of services to patients. The Free Press Journal talked to doctors, who had served the hospital and have now retired, to get a better understanding on what problems actually restricts the growth of Hamidia Hospital and all of them mentioned one common thing, the budget.

Dr Bhanu Dubey, the ex-dean of Gandhi Medical College before Dr Ulka Shrivastav, said, “The number of patients coming to the hospital has definitely increased but the facilities are more or less the same. Also, we don’t get proper budget and that too after a long procedure which delays everything. Another problem that hinders the change is that one person is burdened with lots of responsibilities and thus there is no proper administration. But if I compare it with the time I was there, even after increased patients, conditions are better.”

Dr SS Bhambhal, retired HOD, department of paediatrics, feels that government hospitals have forgotten their sole motives and that is why there is no change. “I agree that the load of patients has increased but the motive of government hospitals is to serve those patients who cannot afford high fee of private hospitals. In such case abandoning a patient just because there is no one to take the responsibility is a very insensitive approach. Also, hospitals should have separate management. Here a single doctor is assigned with different managerial responsibilities apart from the job of treating patients. A doctor should just be treating patients. If you keep a doctor busy in administrative work, how can the doctor look after the huge number of patients coming to the hospital. Two other aspects need to be focused here – budget and technical staff. Mostly, the multi layer process of budget approval brings down the quality of the facility and the lack of technical staff adds to the need of the budget and vice versa. The proper staff is very important, which will keep monitoring the requirements of the equipments. And the layers in budget approval should also be reduced because this delays the purchase and facilities to be provided. Also, expenditure on hygiene should be increased as this is one aspect which is never taken well care of”, she said.

Dr Deepak Dubey, retired from Microbiology department said that many problems can be solved if more autonomy is given to hospital. “Government has huge budget for health sector and medical colleges but there are so many restrictions that one cannot get things done on time.

There is a huge interference of administration in the management that the hospital is not left with any option but wait for the budget.

If one wants to purchase a certain equipment of better quality, there is a ten rounds of file for sure as to why this company, why such huge amount, why not that company and things get delayed this way.”