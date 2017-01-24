Bhopal: Korba tops in minimising use of paper in NTPC

BHOPAL: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Korba has topped in lowest consumption of paper for various official use, according to a statistics released recently. In 2016, the station consumed 9 lakh pages and consumption per employee stands at 714 – A4 size papers which is the lowest among all super thermal stations of the power company. Among 1st generation thermal stations, paper consumption per employee at Singrauli is 1439, Vindhyachal at 1756 and in Ramagundam, it stands at 1348.

In line with Corporate directives, the station has introduced various paperless initiatives, especially in the area of claims and reimbursements by employees. Massive sensitisation is being created among employees and stakeholders for various paperless initiatives in all possible ways.

The 48028 MW plus company aims to establish a new benchmark in its effort to creating green and clean power and this paperless initiative is a part of that macro vision. While 360 MW in solar and 800 MW in hydro has already been commissioned, the company is committed to add 10000MW into its renewable portfolio in the next five years.