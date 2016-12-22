Bhopal: Korba girls college team at BSSS for educational tour

BHOPAL: A delegation of students and teachers from Shri Agrasen Girls College, Korba, Chhattisgarh visited the Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS) on Tuesday as part of their educational tour. Students were welcomed by Fr. Dr. John, principal of the BSSS. The group was briefed on the activities of the college by Professor Sheeba Joseph. Following this, the delegation was taken on a campus tour hosted by assistant professors Akhilesh Tripathi and Richi Simon. The two colleges reached to a mutual understanding on joint collaborations. The colleges will conduct joint researches, seminars, workshops and conferences besides hosting student exchanges. On behalf of the delegation, Rajesh Ekka, faculty from the Girls College thanked BSSS for joining hands with them.