BHOPAL: A delegation of students and teachers from Shri Agrasen Girls College, Korba, Chhattisgarh visited the Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS) on Tuesday as part of their educational tour. Students were welcomed by Fr. Dr. John, principal of the BSSS. The group was briefed on the activities of the college by Professor Sheeba Joseph. Following this, the delegation was taken on a campus tour hosted by assistant professors Akhilesh Tripathi and Richi Simon. The two colleges reached to a mutual understanding on joint collaborations. The colleges will conduct joint researches, seminars, workshops and conferences besides hosting student exchanges. On behalf of the delegation, Rajesh Ekka, faculty from the Girls College thanked BSSS for joining hands with them.
Bhopal: Korba girls college team at BSSS for educational tour
— By Staff Reporter | Dec 22, 2016 08:31 am
Tagged with: Bhopal School of Social Sciences Chhattisgarh delegation of students educational tour Korba Shri Agrasen Girls College Teachers
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
Engage with Donald Trump more strongly now
By confirming Donald Trump’s election as the 45th President of the United States after he crossed the threshold of 270…
Reversing deposit curbs, RBI salvages ground
The Reserve Bank of India’s reversal of the notification issued on Monday last restricting deposits of over Rs 5,000 in…
E-payments: Dangerous unaccounted exceptions
The phase of ‘demonetisation’ or de-legalising Rs.500 and Rs.1000 notes is drawing to a close. By December 31, it will…
Not the time for BJP to be complacent
Modi and the BJP may have won the battle of perception in the immediate aftermath of demonetisation. But over-confidence kills…
Syrian shadow on Russian envoy’s killing
The killing of the Russian ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, by a policeman in Ankara who was enraged over the…