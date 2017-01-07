Bhopal: Kolkata Museology students at IGRMS

BHOPAL: Students of Department of Museology, Calcutta University, Kolkata are staying at Manav Sangrahalaya as part of their field research work. Fifteen students of Museology carried out research on Manav Sangrahalaya, other museums of Bhopal and heritage sites.

The students visited Rock Art Shelter, Vethi Sankul, Himalayan Village, Tribal Habitat and documented details.

The young museologists were addressed by Prof. Sarit Kumar Chaudhuri (Director, IGRMS) where explained them the difference between theories and practical implementations in Museology and Anthropology. The head of Curatorial Wing of IGRMS, Arun Kiro explained in detail the process of planning and mounting exhibitions.