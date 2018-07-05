Bhopal: Kin of deceased ‘SIMI activists’ to move SC against probe report

Bhopal: The family members of eight alleged SIMI activists, who were killed last year, has decided to move Supreme Court to contest the findings of the probe report on the police encounter. A single-member judicial commission, appointed to probe the encounter of the alleged SIMI activists after their escape from the highly-fortified Bhopal Central Jail on October 31, 2016, had termed the police action justified.

In a joint action, Bhopal police, STF and other force had killed the escapees at Mankikheda area. After the encounter the state government had set up a Commission headed by retired judge of High Court SK Pandey to probe the encounter.

Abdul Mazid, brother-in-law of Majid Nagori, who was among the jail inmates killed in encounter, has questioned the probe report. “The report says all the eight men, including my brother-in-law escaped from the jail by scaling the jail outer boundary wall with help of a ladder made from bed sheets and wooden pieces. How is it possible that such a ladder can be used by the jail inmates to escape, eve when there was no one on the other side of the wall to hold the ladder for them? ” asked Abdul.

He further added that his brother-in-law (Nagori) was an electrician and was not arrested as claimed but he had surrendered before the police in 2014. “How can a man, who surrendered before the police, even dream of escaping from the jail, after murdering a killing guard,” he argued.

“We are going to file case in Supreme Court against the encounter and the Commission report, very shortly,: said Abdul. Senior counsel Sajid Ali, who headed a battery of lawyers that represented the kin the deceased men before the single member judicial commission, termed the report submitted during the recent monsoon session of MP Assembly as one sided.

“We sought from the Commission, the cross examination of witnesses which was not allowed. We wanted to be present in the jail and also at the alleged encounter site when the Commission visited the place, but it too didn’t happen. The report is nothing but a document supporting the version of the state government,” said Ali.

Mohammad Jaleel, son of one of the eight escapees Aqeel Khilji, alleged that his father and the seven other men were killed in cold blood by the cops. He claimed that they had submitted audio-visual evidence before the Commission, including clips of conversation between cops during the alleged encounter, but we failed to get justice.