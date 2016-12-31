Bhopal: Kidney ailments remain undetected for long says Dr Gopesh Modi, Nephrologist

BHOPAL: “About 700 people in Bhopal suffer from kidney diseases and since there are no visible physical symptoms most of the cases remain unnoticed for a long time”, said Dr Gopesh Modi, Nephrologist during an awareness program at Apex bank.

Dr Modi and his team of ‘Lets talk Kidney’ works for spreading awareness among people regarding kidney diseases and how to face treatment without loosing hope. In the presentation on Friday, various people who have undergone kidney transplant at very young age. Minister of Bhopal Gas Tragedy and Rural development was also present at the programme. While addressing the event he said that it is very important to include youth in awareness programs because they have proved their courage in every sector. “Here I found that even youngsters of age 22-25 have gone through transplant and have also overcome the bad times so well, which is commendable”, he said.

Young members of Lets talk Kidney, Riya Kesari, Sehandeep and others said that most of the diseases can be avoided by adopting a healthy lifestyle. Dr Modi further added that there are several misconceptions also, associated with organ donations which need to be curbed.