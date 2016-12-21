Bhopal: Khelo India championship begins

BHOPAL: The state-level ‘Khelo India’ Championship began at TT Nagar Stadium on Tuesday. Matches of Table-Tennis, Hockey, Wrestling, Football, Volleyball and Kabaddi will be played. Players from 10 divisions are taking part in the Championship.

Sports director Upendra Jain said the Championship will be held under boys and girls categories (under-14 and under-17). Those securing first position (gold medal) will be awarded Rs 3000, second place (silver medal) will be given Rs 2000 while Rs 1000 will be given to those bagging third position (bronze).