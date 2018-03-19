Bhopal: Keeping contractual workers for long unjust, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan may make some big announcements for contractual workers and officers in the election year.

Chouhan who has already showered his blessings on the teachers and Panchayat secretaries said at a press conference, after a seminar of homeguards on Sunday, that it is unjust to keep workers on contract for a long time.

He said the future of contractual workers always hangs in the balance even as they have worked for many years, because they fear, that they may lose their job anytime. The chief minister said he would call a panchayat (meeting) of contractual workers of Anganwadis after the current Vidhan session and take some decisions.

Chouhan’s statement has generated some hope among 2.50 lakh contractual workers and officers who have been agitating for a long time. The agitators included the contractual workers from health, Anganwadi, Asha, Usha and other departments.

President of the Contractual Workers and Officers Mahasangh Ramesh Rathore said the contractual workers across the state were happy after the chief minister’s statement. Rathore said the contractual workers have been trying to draw the government’s attention to their problems for more than ten years. They would fete Chouhan for calling their Mahapanchayat.

The Congress raised the issue of contractual workers in the assembly, and leader of opposition in the House Ajay Singh and others announced that if the Congress forms government in the state, the services of contractual workers will be regularised.

In fact, Chouhan does not want to give any such opportunity to the Congress as may cause loss to the BJP. So, keeping that in mind, he is going to make some big announcements.