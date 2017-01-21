Bhopal: Keep away from Smart phones, social media

BHOPAL: A special session to prepare the students for class ten CBSE examination was organised at Navnidh Hasomal Lakhani Public School, Sant Hirdaram Nagar on Friday.

Siddha Bhau, addressing the students, stressed on getting up early and studying during morning hours. He said sincerity is the key to success. He urged the students to keep away from smart phones, social media and other distractions to prepare for the examination. Siddha Bhau also appealed to the parents to cooperate with their wards and support them in preparing for the examination.