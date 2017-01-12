Bhopal: Katni remains shut to protest SP transfer

BHOPAL: Katni town observed a bandh on Wednesday to protest the transfer of SP Gaurav Tiwari from the district. On Tuesday, thousands of persons marched on the streets raising slogans against the government.

It is alleged that the SP was transferred because he was probing the Rs 500cr money laundering scam in the Axis Bank, Katni, in which several bigwigs were involved. Many organisations came out in support of the protesters. Some advocates submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India to take action in the case. The Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Mahasabha has also supported the movement.

The protest has spread to other areas of the district. In Bohriband tehsil a rally was taken out demanding cancellation of the transfer.

In Bhopal Congress workers and Bhopal Municipal Corporation corporators Guddu Chouhan, Amit Sharma and Monu Saxena and others tried to gherao the residence of the home minister at Char Imli. The police stopped the workers and pushed them back. The protesters were demanding that MSME minister Sanjay Pathak be dropped from the council of ministers and Gaurav Tiwari’s transfer cancelled.

CID ‘guiding’ local police

ADG, CID KC Makwana informed that a team is investigating the money laundering scam in Katni and an additional SP is leading the investigations. The town inspector of Kotwali was called to the CID with all the documents. He said it was different type of the crime and the local police needs guidance in conducting the probe.