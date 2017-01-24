Bhopal: ‘Katha Madhya Pradesh’ released at Bharat Bhavan

BHOPAL: ‘Katha Madhya Pradesh’, a mammoth compilation of selected Hindi stories penned by authors from Madhya Pradesh from Independence to date was released here on Monday at Bharat Bhavan. It is noteworthy here that Vice-Chancellor of AISECT University and author Santosh Chaubey has edited the 2200-page document.

A large number of well-known authors including Ramesh Chandra Shah, Gyan Chaturvedi, Mehrunisa Parvez, Manzoor Ahtesham, Chitra Mudgal and Mamta Kaliya were present.

Addressing the programme, Santosh Chaubey said, “We have finally completed the ambitious project. It is the result of hard work of three years”

Besides release, various cultural performances story-telling, discussion, Rang-Sangeet and Kabir songs were featured in the programme. Some popular songs of plays of Naya Theatre including ‘Charadas Chor, Bahadur Kalarin, Hirna Ki Amar Kahani, and ‘Dushman’ were presented which left the audience spellbound. It was presented by Nagin Tanvir, daughter of theatre doyen Habib Tanvir with troupe. The programme concluded with the recital of well-known folk singer Prahlad Singh Tipaniya with troupe. In his one-hour-long performance, he presented some popular songs of Kabir which talk about love, peace, harmony, brotherhood and secularism. He began his performance with nirgun couplets of saint kabir set to Malwi folk tunes.