Bhopal: ‘Karna-Kunti Samvad’ at Tribal Museum

BHOPAL: A play ‘Karna-Kunti Samvad’ was staged Tribal Museum on Friday under weekly series programme ‘Abhinayan’. It was organised by directorate of culture.

Highlighting the inner conflicts of Karna and Kunti , the play was directed by city-based noted theatre actor and director Bishna Chauhan. Based on the three different works of three poets and authors including ‘Rashmirathi,’ by Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, novel ‘Mritunjay’ by Shivaji Sawant and Bhagwati Sharan Mishra, the play was presented by artists of Sagun Sagar Guncha Natrang Cultural and Welfare Society, Bhopal. Sets, costumes, lights and music were used aptly which highlighted the moods of the play. The music direction was of Ajay Shrivastava.