Bhopal: Kamal Nath, Deepak Babaria, Jyotiraditya Scindia fail to show up at Subhash Yahav death anniversary

Bhopal: In a function organized on the death anniversary of former deputy Chief Minister Subhash Yadav in Borawan, Congress state president Kamal Nath, MP Jyotiraditya Scindia and state in charge Deepak Babaria were not present. Though bad weather was cited as the reason behind their absence in the function but it may further intensify the infighting within the state Congress.

Earlier, a controversy had triggered over Nath writing a letter to Congress national president Rahul Gandhi in connection with death anniversary function. The followers of Digvijay Singh namely MP Kantilal Bhuria, Rajya Sabha MP Rajmani Patel and former MP Meenakshi Natrajan were present in the function.

Singh asked Arun Yadav, former Congress state president, not to mind over his removal from the post. He said he had also faced a similar condition. Singh asked Arun to have patience in politics. He said one who was not patient in politics could not go further. Singh said it felt bad though but the fight in politics was never ending.

Singh said Congress was like an ocean where one has to find the way. Citing a quote from Baba Amte, Singh said if you want to come forward then do not do competition with other but try to draw a bigger line. Pointing at Arun Yadav and Sachin Yadav, he said both the brothers should try to draw long lines.

Singh said his relation with Subhash Yadav was bigger than that of a brother. He said it was his responsibility to take this family forward, which he would fulfill. Singh said he had political differences with Yadav but they never had differences at ideology level.