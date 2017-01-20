Bhopal: Kalanjali annual fest tomorrow at Ravindra Bhavan

BHOPAL: Kalanjali, an organisation dedicated to the preservation and promotion of traditional Indian classical dance and art forms, is organising its annual 18th “Kalanjali Kalotsavam” at Ravindra Bhavan, Bhopal on Saturday.

Kalanjali has been imparting training in Indian classical dance and music to children. Through this medium, Kalanjali is also working for spiritual and philosophical growth in the children who are a part of this organisation. In its almost 20 years of existence, the organisation has trained thousands of children.

The event shall include traditional Bharatnatyam dance besides a dance drama “Shrishti” and musical fusion of western and Indian classical. Director and President of Kalanjali, Pradeep Krishnan said that the organisation is aimed at providing a platform for the children, the budding artists, to showcase their talent in the traditional dance forms and Indian classical music.