Bhopal: Kabaddi competition at Singhpur Bada

NARSINGHPUR: Sports lover enjoyed different games under Anand utsav which were organised at village panchayat Singhpur Bada. Singhpur Bada, Lokipaar and Simariya people were participated in games. 14 teams of different age groups were participated in kabaddi, spoon race, rope game, sack race 100 and 200 meter race, carom, chopar high jump, long jump as well as in bhajan and singing. The public encouraged the participants by playing drum. The winners of these competitions were feted with prize.