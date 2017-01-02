Bhopal: Junior doctor thrashed at Hamidia Hospital

BHOPAL: There is no respite for Hamidia Hospital even after several days of CM’s visit. Again a junior doctor was beaten up by a patient’s attendants on Sunday afternoon.

Patient Abhishek was brought to Hamidia for treatment of fracture. On duty doctor Dr Mohit was called by the attendants for treatment. Due to delay in treatment the attendants hassled with Dr Mohit and the dispute soon turned into a full-fledged confrontation. Junior doctors have registered a complaint in Koh-e-fiza police station. Junior doctors have been demanding strict security in the hospital campus and last week a police post was also established in the campus, even after which fights with junior doctor have been continuously reported in Hamidia hospital.