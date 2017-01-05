Bhopal: Julania-Bhargava tussle has hit rural livelihood says PCC chief

BHOPAL: The State Congress president Arun Yadav has alleged that the tussle between principal secretary of the rural development department RS Julania and the departmental minister Gopal Bhargava is affecting the livelihood of villagers.

The sarpanch and panchayat secretary of 23,000 panchayats are on strike and due to tussle their demands and problems are being heard by anyone. Since January 1, no work had been started in the villages which have grimed the situation of the labours living in the villages.

Thousands of the labours had returned back from the cities after the demonetisation, as the contractors have stopped their work. Now in the village they are not getting any work in MNREGA. He asked to remove the minister and to appoint capable man who can run the department properly.