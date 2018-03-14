Bhopal: JP hospital gets CT scan machine

Bhopal: JP hospital has become the first district hospital in state to have installed CT scan machine under PPP scheme.

CT scan machine installation at the hospital has been completed and it will start functioning later this week, said civil surgeon JP Hospital Dr IK Chug adding that soon an inauguration programme will be organised for the same. The facility will give a significant boost to trauma and emergency care at the hospital.

Director health (hospital administration) Dr KK Thassu said that the new machine would cater to high-end diagnostics with a capacity to provide more slides. Later the output of slides would be digitally linked to a server that can be viewed by doctors and it will enhance the efficiency of diagnosis and will be more accurate, he added.

The machine is being installed on a Public Private Partnership (PPP)-basis under which a nominal fee would be charged from general patients and government would bear the cost of diagnostics for below-poverty line patients.

According to Madhya Pradesh Public Health Services Corporation Limited, with the installation of the machine cost of the diagnostics would come down significantly. A full list in this regard has been sent to chief medical and health officer.