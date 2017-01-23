Bhopal: Journos to be felicitated today

BHOPAL: Madhavrao Sapre Smriti Samacharpatra Sangrahalaya Evam Shodh Sansthan is organising an ‘Alankaran Samaroh’ on Monday from 2.45 pm onwards. To encourage best journalism of social concerns, the state level journalist award will be conferred in the felicitation ceremony. The journalists who will be felicitated under the programme are Ajit Verma and Rakesh Dubey with Hukumchand Narad Award, Ajit Singh with Makhanlal Chaturvedi Award, Mangla Prasad Mishra , Additional director of Public Relations with Santosh Kumar Shukla Lok Sampreshan Award, Shraddha Desai with K.P. Narayan Award, Richa Nema with Yashwant Argade Award, etc.

Commissioner of Public Relations Anupam Rajan and Vice-president of Rashtriye Ekta Samiti, MP Mahesh Shrivastva will be chief guest and guest of honour of the programme. The programme would be presided over by Satyanarayan Sharma, former minister of Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh.