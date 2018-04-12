Bhopal: Journalism university adds ‘Ramji’ to BR Ambedkar’s name, triggers row  

Bhopal: Journalism university kick started a row by adding ‘Ramji’ in the name of Baba Saheb Bheem Rao Ambedkar. Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication in an invitation card of a seminar organised on birth anniversary of Baba Saheb on Wednesday, added his father Ramjee’s name in the name of Ambedkar.

VC Jagdish Upasne told Free Press, “We have written Baba Saheb’s full name on the request of keynote speaker Ramesh Patange who belongs to the same community as Babasaheb did.” There must not be any controversy in writing his full name because in Maharashtra the name of the father is written in middle of the name, added VC Upasne.

This is the second time in the country when Ramji is added in the name of Baba saheb. The BJP led UP government issued an order for adding Ramjee in the name of Baba Saheb on March 29. However, Baba Saheb’s grandson Anand Ambedkar reportedly criticised the decision of UP government.