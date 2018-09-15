Bhopal: Jiang Jingkui honoured with Father Kamil Bulcke award

Jiang Jingkui, a Hindi Professor in Peking University was in the city to attend to attend three-day event- Madhya Pradesh Sahityaotsav -2018 which began on Friday at Rabindra Bhawan. In the event, he was felicitated with Father Kamil Bulcke for his immense contribution in Hindi. He has written six books on History of Hindi literature and plays. Besides, he translated dictionaries and Indians classics in China. He has presented more than 70 academic papers and earned many awards including ‘Antarashtriye Hindi Puraskar,’ ‘George Grison Award’. He is a director of Centre for South Indian Asian Studies, chair, China Association for South Asian Language, and Dr. Ananda Coomaraswamy fellow, Sahitya Akademi, Government of India. Free Press spoke to the scholar about his love with Hindi to Indo-China Relation.

You are Chinese, but you chose Hindi for higher education,why?

Honestly speaking, Hindi chose me. I didn’t choose Hindi. Even I didn’t hear about Hindi. I wanted to study in Peking University, China. I don’t know how I was sent to live with Hind speaking family. I learnt Hindi alphabet ‘A,’ ‘Aa,’ ‘E,’ ‘Ee,’ when I was in class 1. My performance in Hindi was good. I used to score good marks (above 95) in it. After studying Hindi till three years, I got chance to come India under Indo-China Cultural exchange in 1988. And I did bachelor degree in Hindi from Kendriye Hindi Sansthan, New Delhi from 1988 to 1990. And from here I started taking interest in Hindi. After that I did MA and Ph.D in the language from China. I am the first scholar in China who did Ph.D in Hindi. At present, I am professor in Peking University. I love Hindi and India both. And that’s why I couldn’t separate myself from Hindi. India is very beautiful and peaceful country.

Your contribution to the Hindi language

I have written six books including ‘Hindi Natak Ka Sahitya’ and ‘Hindi Sahitya Ka Itihas’. I also have three translation works: ‘Sursagar,’ of Surdas from Braj to modern Chinese. I have also translated three dictionaries like ‘Brihat Chinese –Hindi Shabdkosh’. I have written more than 70 academic research papers based on secularism.

What is condition and scope of Hindi in China?

In 2000, its condition was not so good. At that time Hindi was taught in only one university in China but now, it is being taught in 17 universities. And you will be surprised to know that the teachers and professors teaching Hindi here are my disciples or the students of my disciples. I have nearly 300 disciples and all are working either in university, college, company and government.

Does China’s government promote Hindi?

Yes and I am its best example. I got immense support from the government. How do you see Indo- China relation? I think. Its relation should be good. I want to build friendship bridge between India and China.