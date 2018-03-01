Bhopal: Jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh stolen from trader’s house

BHOPAL: The house of an electrical pump trader was targeted by unidentified thieves who fled with gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh from Classic Apartment under Koh-e-Fiza police station area late in the evening on Tuesday.

According to Koh-e-Fiza police, Ashish Gupta, 35, a resident of Classic Apartment at Lalghati runs a motor pump shop at Hamidia Road. He had gone for out with his family and when he returned home at 8 pm, lock of main door was found broken and valuables were missing.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case under Section 457 and 380 of the IPC and have started further investigation. Meanwhile, based on suspicion, habitual offenders of the area are being quizzed by the police to get breakthrough in the case.