Bhopal: Javed Akhtar to recite his poetry today

BHOPAL: MP Urdu Academy is going to organise a felicitation ceremony and Mushaira at Ravindra Bhavan on Friday from 2.30 pm onwards. The felicitation is for year 2015-16 and 2016-17. The programme would be divided into two sessions. The first session would be presided over by founder of Jashan-e-Bahar Dr. Kamna Prasad, Delhi. On the occasion, Prasad and Sanjeev Saraf would be felicitated for Urdu service on national and international level. Some other prominent poets and shayar across country would present works after felicitation. It would be followed by Mushaira, conducted by Muin Shadab and Badrwasti.

The evening session would be presided over by minister for culture and tourism Surendra Patwa and eminent lyricist Javed Akhtar would be the chief guest. Manoj Shrivastava , secretary, culture would also present as guest. Director of culture Rajesh Mishra would give welcome speech.