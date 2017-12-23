Bhopal: Jamiat Ulma protests US bid to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

Bhopal: Jamiat Ulma, Madhya Pradesh, staged a protest at Iqbal Maidan on Friday, against United States President Donald Trump for recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. It demanded that union government should condemn the US administration for this move. The organisation appealed to support Palestine’s recognition as an independent state.

Besides, Jamiat Ulma passed a resolution in this regard and submitted a memorandum to district collector, which was addressed to UN general secretary, union external affairs minister, US Embassy in New Delhi. Deputy tehsildar Mumtaz Ali received memorandum on collector’s behalf.

Muslims shouted slogans against US president Donald Trump and appealed to other countries to boycott Israel. Later on, Congress leader Govind also joined the protest.

Haji Mohammed Harun of Jamiat Ulma, MP, addressing the protest meeting, condemned US president Donald Trump for recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. “It is not a peaceful solution of Palestine problem. In 1967 war, Israel had taken over Jerusalem. Such steps are a hurdle for peaceful solution of problem. We ask United Nations to convene an emergency meeting to ensure immediate initiatives to keep status of Masjid-e-Aqsa as it is,” he said.

India is among over 120 countries that have voted in favour of a resolution at the United Nations General Assembly, which rejected US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.