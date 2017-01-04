Bhopal: Jain Social Group International Federation award ceremony held

Khachrod : A 2-day conference and award ceremony function of Jain Social group International Federation MP region was organised at Nageshwar Jain Pilgrim from December 31 to January 1 where all three groups of Khachrod won more than half dozen prizes.

There were awards for various activities by the 59 groups of MP region which were given by international president Pankaj Sanghwi, region president Anil Dhariwal, secretary Hemant Jain, Abhay Sethiya, Manish Kothari, Susheel Kanthed, Dipendra Kothari and Sandeep Ranka. Khachrod JSG main group received three awards for noble activities and four individual awards.

For schooling, eye test and lance implant camp group secretary Rajesh Chhajed, secretary Anil Badkhedawala won the awards. For best sightseeing tour management Pradeep Bardiya and Dharmendra Chandaliya were rewarded.

From JSG Sangini group for federation, the best region of the group, best banner projection and for the encouraging cultural performances president Sudha Nagda, secretary Anju Badjatiya and Kiran Badjatiya were awarded. For JSG as a best group, president Teena Bhartiya was awarded. Similarly the award for best dressed couple was won by Nisha Devendra Vanvat and individual awards were won by Vijay Bardiya, Santosh Barkhedawala and Deelip Chajed. On this occasion many dignitaries were present.