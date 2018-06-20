Bhopal: Jain Commission report on Mandsaur firing reflects anti-farmer face of govt, says Kamal Nath

Bhopal: The Jain Commission report of Mandsaur firing is the reflection of the anti-farmer face of the state government, stated Congress state president Kamal Nath, on Tuesday. He stated that the report is a sham and it is nothing but a game of saving the culprits of the issue, “The way the report was delayed and the term of Commission was extended, it shows that the government was eager to save the culprits of the case and also the justice remained far from the victims of the case.”

The grand fast of the CM and the promise made to the victim’s family are shattered with the release of the report. “Once again the pain and agony which the victims family have endured has come alive.” He raised the question on the report and asked the CM to answer them. He asked that in the report the Commission had referred to ‘protesting farmers’ as ‘anti-social elements’. Does the CM agree with the Commission’s reference?

He asked that if people who were killed are not the farmers, then for whom the ex- gratia amount was given? In the report the Commission had given a clean chit to the police and had stated that the firing was done in pretext of self defence and to disburse the farmers.

He asked, “If the mob had attacked the police than why the farmers had died?” In the prima facie case the district collector and the superintendent of police was found guilty for the firing, but the report held neither of them responsible for the incident. “The Commission had given clean chit to the police and also to the CRPF, then who is responsible of the killing of six farmers?” he added.