Bhopal: Jails should be away from inhabited areas, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: The chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had asked the jail department to prepare the proposal to shift the jails out of the inhabited areas. This instruction was issued in the Cabinet meeting on Monday.

The CM also discussed about the high security and high tech jails, he asked to search the possibilities of fully covered jail and the construction of egg cell.

He took the details of the jail security system, institutional security and of security forces.

The department presented the short term and long term work plan on the issues.

The CM asked that the security of the jails should be foolproof and the available resources should be used optimally.

In the meeting jail minister Kusum Mehdele, chief secretary BP Singh, DG jail Sanjay Choudhary and other were also present.