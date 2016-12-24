Bhopal: Jail minister reviews Bhopal Jail; Prisoners get tastier food, toothbrushes

Jail minister reviews steps taken after SIMI jailbreak

Bhopal: The Jail minister has asked the department to increase the quantity of food and to prepare tastier food for the prisoners and now the prisoners can use the tooth brush again. The jail minister has taken the assessment meeting of the jail officials regarding the steps taken after the SIMI jailbreak, on Friday.

Minister Kusum Mehdele, PS jail, director general Sanjay Choudhary, including jail superintendents of 11 central jail and 39 district jails participated in the meeting.

The minister took the assessments of present jail security system and the further changes programme. She asked the officials to present their problems regarding the security with solution. She also assessed the new instructions given after the jailbreak, the officials presented the problems came after the order in which the under trials were prevented to keep outer food clothes and cosmetics.