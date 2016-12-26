Bhopal: Jail department retracts 34-yr-old order to avoid prisoners poisoning warders

BHOPAL: The jail department has rolled back its order after 34 years to save warders getting poisoned by consuming food prepared by prisoners, of which the officials are apprehensive after the SIMI jailbreak. If the recommendations of the retired AIG were implemented, the jailbreak by the SIMI activists would not have happened in Bhopal central Jail.

The order of getting tea and snacks for the jail warders prepared by the prisoners was issued in the year 1980 and 1982.

Director general of police, Jail, Sanjay Choudhary mentioned in his letter to all the jail superintendents, that nine jail prisoners fled from Dabra jail on November 9, 2011, by mixing drugs in the tea for warders. They were serving their terms for different crimes of loot, murder, kidnapping and others. The DGP asked to avert recurrence of any types of this incidents in future. The prisoners gave drug-laced tea to six warders including one chief warder, and a rifle sentry. Interestingly, three warders who fell unconscious were not on duty, just came to the jail to have tea and snacks. Later all six were admitted to hospital in unconscious state.

The letter of the DGP also states that retired AIG, jail, GK Agarwal had written the letter to the then chief secretary Antony de Sa on June 26, 2014 that the security situation of Bhopal Central Jail was not up to the mark and it could cause the repetition of Khandwa jail break incident. He also mentioned that it is possible that the prisoners can mix drug or poison in the tea and can easily escape like the Dabra jail incident. If the jail department had taken the letter seriously, the incidents of Dabra and Bhopal jailbreak would not have happened.

However, it is still unanswered that who will prepare the tea and snacks for the warders.