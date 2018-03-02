Bhopal: Jaibhan, Arya fail to draw voters to BJP; Bhupendra, Vishwas do better

Bhopal: The state BJP will conduct an elaborate exercise to gauge the performance of the ministers who were asked to campaign in different areas of the Mungaoli and Kolaras assembly constituencies. Ministers Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya, Bhupendra Singh, Rustam Singh and Rampal Singh were deployed in Mungaoli while Narottam Mishra, Vishwas Sarang, Lal Singh Arya and Yashodhararaje Scindia were asked to campaign in Kolaras.

In Mungaoli, Pawaiya was given the responsibility of a Piprai Mandal, a Yadav-dominated area. But the BJP has done very poorly there though it was hoping that it would score over its rival in the area. Interestingly, the family of the BJP candidate Baisaheb Yadav also wields considerable influence in the area and Congress candidate Brijendra Yadav lives there. The Congress received overwhelming support in the area and that ended its ambition of breaching the Scindia bastion.

In Mongaoli, the BJP got the highest lead from Bahadurpura area, which was the responsibility of Bhupendra Singh. Bahadurpura is a Congress citadel of yore but the BJP polled more votes than the Congress from the area.

In Kolaras, the BJP performed well in the Saharia-dominated area. The area was allotted to Vishwas Sarang and the BJP was not hopeful of getting much support from there. However, the party got a substantial number of votes from the area and that brought down the victory margin of the Congress to 8,000. Otherwise, the party was heading for a landslide victory from Kolaras.

The BJP suffered a setback in the area where minister Lal Singh Arya was holding fort. The public meetings of Yashodhararaje Scindia did have an impact but the BJP candidate Devendra Jain fared poorly in Kolaras town.

The BJP may go for a review of the poll outcome. The party’s defeat has come as a personal jolt for the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Arvind Bhadoria and Rameshwar Sharma who were appointed in-charges of Mungaoli and Kolaras respectively have been asked to submit a detailed report to the party. A list of the leaders who sabotaged the party’s poll effort is also being drawn up so that action can be taken against them.