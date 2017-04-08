Bhopal: Jabalpur collector’s milk rate order, SC fixes next hearing on April 25

BHOPAL: The division bench of Supreme Court comprising Justice A Bobde and Justice L Nageshwar heard the matter of dairy owner Naresh Bhamri, on Friday, filed against the order of Jabalpur collector on February 3, 2017 regarding the milk rate in the district. The next hearing date is on April 25.

Additional AG Purushaindra Kaurav informed that the collector Jabalpur had decided the milk rate of Rs 44 per litre to be sold in the district. The order was earlier challenged in the HC and the court dismissed the petition on the ground that the 2007 petition of the state was still pending before the Supreme Court. Therefore, the dairy owners should approach the Supreme Court.

On Friday the counsel appearing for the dairy owners orally argued that, if the collector order was not stayed, dairies would be closed, and nowhere in the country the rate of milk was decided by the collector as collector was not empowered to do so.

The state government was represented by Additional AG Purushaindra Kaurav and standing counsel Saurabh mishra, who submitted if the order of collector was right or wrong, could be decided by the HC and the matter could be remanded to HC for decision on merits. However, presently the rate decided by the collector was less than the rate on which the milk was being sold in the market.

The SC bench commented that let people get cheaper milk. Why should there be stay, it asked and accordingly, has not passed any order of stay. However, on the request of senior advocates Rajeev Dhawan and Akshat Shrivastava, appearing for the petitioner, the court gave the next hearing date of April 25.