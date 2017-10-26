Bhopal: It is risky crossing accident-prone Polytechnic Road square, say residents

Bhopal: The polytechnic road crossing, one of the busiest road intersections in the city, poses grave risk for road accidents as it has no traffic signal to guide the commuters. Traffic policeman is also not deployed to regulate traffic flow. As a result, vehicles passing through it from all sides often bump into each other. This creates chaos and traffic jams.

When contacted, ASP traffic Mahendra Jain said that people should follow traffic rules in order to avoid road mishaps, collision. “As for installing traffic signals at the crossing, we will take up the issue in next meeting of road safety committee,” he told Free Press. Notwithstanding what traffic department says, the local residents have expressed displeasure over the disorderly traffic flow at this road square. Following are the excerpts of their views.

– Swagat, who is preparing for competitive exams, said that he crosses the road every day as his coaching classes are held at Shyamala Hills. Swagat said he and his friends get scared as the speeding vehicles cross through it from all the sides. “There should be either traffic signal or a cop for manning road square, otherwise collision can occur at any time,” he said.

– Mateen Bohra, a native of Gujrat stays near Polytechnic road crossing. He said, “The area is important, as dignitaries live here and hence there should be a traffic signal on the square as vehicle from all the four directions come and cross through it.”

– Autorickshaw driver

Mohammad Akram Khan said rotary receives vehicular traffic from Bharat Mata temple, Governor House and from the side of Upper Lake. “At times, it becomes really confusing to cross through it, take a reverse turn as there is always a chance of collision. At least a traffic policeman should be deployed there to show way to traffic coming from all directions,” he said.