Bhopal: Iqbal’s day in Bhopal comes alive on stage

BHOPAL: A play ‘Iqbal’ which deals with story of life of legendary shayar Allama Iqbal was stage on Sunday- the third day of five-day Urdu drama festival at Ravindra Bhawan. Scripted by city-based well-known Urdu playwright Rafi Sabbir and directed by Arun Pandey, the two hour long play was presented by Vivechna Rangmandal of Jabalpur wonderfully. The play talks about the saga of one day which Iqbal spent in Bhopal on April 7, 1936. And it is said to be his last visit of Iqbal in Bhopal because he died after a month of his visit. Interestingly in play, characters of common man including tonga wallah, man sitting on patiya (wooden bench) on road side recites the long journey and work of Iqbal. Suggestive set, costumes, lights and music were used which highlighted the mood of the play. Some popular works including ‘Sare jahan se achchha Hindustan hamar, tu bacha-bacha ke na rakh and others were also used which added charm to play. The fest is being organised under the aegis of Allama Iqbal Adbi Markaz, MP Urdu Akademi and the directorate of culture.

Though Iqbal is best known as an eminent poet, he is also a highly acclaimed “Muslim philosophical thinker of modern times”, politician, academic, barrister and scholar in British India. He is widely regarded as having inspired the Pakistani Movement and is called the “Spiritual father of Pakistan”.

He is considered one of the most important figures in Urdu literature, with literary work in both the Urdu and Persian languages. He is admired as a prominent poet by Pakistanis, Iranians, Indians, Bangladeshis, Sri Lankans and other international scholars of literature.

His first poetry book, Asrar-e-Khudi, appeared in the Persian language in 1915. Along with his Urdu and Persian poetry, his Urdu and English lectures and letters have been very influential in cultural, social, religious and political disputes. In 1922, he was knighted by King George V, granting him the title “Sir”.